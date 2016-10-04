menu
National 4.10.2016 11:42 am

Mbeki speaks out against leaders who are ‘thieves’ and self-serving

Citizen reporter
Former president Thabo Mbeki. File Picture: Refilwe Modise

Former president Thabo Mbeki. File Picture: Refilwe Modise

Mbeki says progressive leaders seek to serve the interests of the people, not their own self-enrichment.

Former president Thabo Mbeki on Monday lamented the lack of “progressive leadership” in Africa and spoke out against “thieves” who violated the Constitution.

ALSO READ >>> Ndlozi takes on Habib over ‘unlawful’ arrest of EFF leader

“What the continent needs is a progressive leadership to effect the changes we need. And a progressive leader is a leader who says my task is to serve the people, to ensure that the quality of life of the people changes for the better … and therefore that progressive leader would not be a thief. Because you can’t say because I’m a progressive leader and therefore serve the interests of the people … but in that course, I will also put something in [the] pocket,” Mbeki said in Pretoria during a session with students from the Thabo Mbeki Leadership Institute.

Mbeki said the Constitution was the product of the country’s struggle history and that he did not expect that the same owners of the Constitution would want to violate it. The former statesman also spoke about the growing public dissatisfaction with the African National Congress (ANC), particularly around perceptions that the governing party was self-serving.

“The ANC was established to liberate the people of South Africa from colonial pressures and later apartheid pressures. Loyalty to the party means loyalty to the purposes of the party,” he said.

He also said if citizens were disaffected with the party’s leadership, the ANC must be worried about this, or else it would send the wrong message to the public.

“If I join the ANC, and I am made a mayor as a result, and I then give tenders to my friends and get the necessary kickbacks, I will be loyal to the ANC and not loyal to the people.”

ALSO READ >>> Guptas never offered Jonas finance minister post – Hlongwane

He said the problem facing the continent was not that of the quality of leadership but the challenge of progressive leadership.

Related Stories
Adult and calf humpback whale carcasses found on KZN beach 4.10.2016
Maimane demands details of Zuma’s loan for Nkandla 4.10.2016
Nelson Mandela Bay mayoral committee meetings open to all 4.10.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Mcebo Dlamini shot at, assualted, nearly arrested at Wits
National

Mcebo Dlamini shot at, assualted, nearly arrested at Wits

Phat Joe is getting married! Pops the question to girlfriend
Celebrities

Phat Joe is getting married! Pops the question to girlfriend

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Babes weCorruption and other hilarious Babes-inspired memes
Eish!

Babes weCorruption and other hilarious Babes-inspired memes

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants
Celebrities

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants

readers' choice

Makgoba says SA can afford free education for all
National

Makgoba says SA can afford free education for all

‘Students got ANC screaming in bra Blade’s soprano’
National

‘Students got ANC screaming in bra Blade’s soprano’

Caster says #FeesMustFall a waste of time and ‘disturbing’
National

Caster says #FeesMustFall a waste of time and ‘disturbing’

Malema: I will not return to the ANC
National

Malema: I will not return to the ANC

No trace of VBS home loan in Zuma’s name – report
National

No trace of VBS home loan in Zuma’s name – report

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.