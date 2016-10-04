menu
National 4.10.2016 01:09 pm

Adult and calf humpback whale carcasses found on KZN beach

ANA
Two humpback whales were found after being washed ashore on the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal over the weekend. Picture: ANA

Two humpback whales were found after being washed ashore on the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal over the weekend. Picture: ANA

The first a juvenile was found in Richards Bay on Saturday morning, while an adult humpback was found on the beach just north of Cape Vidal resort in the iSimangaliso Wetland Park.

Two humpback whales, a calf and an adult, were found after being washed ashore on the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal over the weekend.

ALSO READ >>> Camp resort speaks out after boy, 15, drowned

The first, a juvenile measuring 4.42 metres in length, was found in Richards Bay on Saturday morning.

KwaZulu-Natal Ezemvelo Wildlife authorities arrived too late to rescue the calf, believed to have been between two or three months old.

.

Officials said the cause of death appeared to be natural.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, an adult humpback measuring 13 metres in length was found on the beach just north of Cape Vidal resort in the iSimangaliso Wetland Park.

According to iSimangaliso’s Mike Bouwer, who inspected the carcass on Sunday, the animal had visible bite marks along its body, suspected to have been inflicted by sharks.

The whale also had pieces of flotsam including plastic or netting stuck in its jaws.

“The beaching of the whale carcass is assumed to be a natural event,” said iSimangaliso spokesperson Terri Castis.

“We will attempt to move it further up the beach on Tuesday using heavy plant equipment in order to avoid any unpleasant consequences of the decomposition of the body,” Castis said.

Adult humpback whales may reach 16 metres in length and weigh in excess of 30 tonnes.

In a statement issued by iSimangaliso, the park said that between June and November, the humpback and other whales transit the park’s marine protected area, as they move northward from the
Antarctic, only returning south after several months.

ALSO READ >>> Prisoners awarded their tertiary qualifications

During this time, they can be seen regularly breaching close to shore.

It is also calving season for whales, making this the best time of year to spot the giant marine mammals with their young.

35178206IMG01131

African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
Maimane demands details of Zuma’s loan for Nkandla 4.10.2016
Nelson Mandela Bay mayoral committee meetings open to all 4.10.2016
South Africans don’t seem to care about credit … scores 4.10.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Mcebo Dlamini shot at, assualted, nearly arrested at Wits
National

Mcebo Dlamini shot at, assualted, nearly arrested at Wits

Phat Joe is getting married! Pops the question to girlfriend
Celebrities

Phat Joe is getting married! Pops the question to girlfriend

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Babes weCorruption and other hilarious Babes-inspired memes
Eish!

Babes weCorruption and other hilarious Babes-inspired memes

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants
Celebrities

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants

readers' choice

Makgoba says SA can afford free education for all
National

Makgoba says SA can afford free education for all

‘Students got ANC screaming in bra Blade’s soprano’
National

‘Students got ANC screaming in bra Blade’s soprano’

Caster says #FeesMustFall a waste of time and ‘disturbing’
National

Caster says #FeesMustFall a waste of time and ‘disturbing’

Malema: I will not return to the ANC
National

Malema: I will not return to the ANC

No trace of VBS home loan in Zuma’s name – report
National

No trace of VBS home loan in Zuma’s name – report

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.