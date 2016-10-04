Scenes from Wits #FeesMustFall on social media

It has been a turbulent morning on the Wits University campus, with police dispatching grenades, two students being arrested and, by lunchtime, thousands of students had gathered outside the Great Hall as police stood armed and ready.

Many student protesters and bystanders at Wits have taken to social media to document the #FeesMustFall protest that has been under way this morning, October 4.

Just after 11am, police dispatched stun grenades and teargas:

Rubber bullets and stun grenades taken by students after police shot at them at #Wits #FeesMustFall pic.twitter.com/vOAwL8toZl — Simnikiwe H (@onlynikki89) October 4, 2016

Students complained that police were provoking them pic.twitter.com/s3oYt04kZp — Simnikiwe H (@onlynikki89) October 4, 2016

@NewsNMT police and #Wits students face off on the stairs of the great hall — gaahele mokgoro (@Treaka) October 4, 2016

Many took to Twitter to discuss the arrest of student leader Busisiwe Seabe, who was one of two students arrested this morning. While Seabe described the reason for her arrest as “asking too many questions”, TimesLive reported that Gauteng police spokesperson Kay Makhubela stated that both students were arrested for contravening a court order preventing a gathering of more than 15 people.

They've just arrested student leader Catherine Busisiwe for asking for the details of an arrested student #FeesMustFall #wits pic.twitter.com/yJ7EYSm017 — Jameel (@indie_impimpi) October 4, 2016

Some of the Twitter comments on Seabe’s arrest were as follows:

So they arrested Busisiwe Seabe because she was asking too many questions?? Since when is that a Crime?? #FreeBusisiwe #Wits #FeesMustFall ✊ — Black Cersei (@Felicity_M2) October 4, 2016

EFF SC leader Busisiwe Seabe unlawfully arrested by police at #Wits. She was not even blocking an Enterence, her right to protest stripped! https://t.co/Py3CM2spY1 — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) October 4, 2016

The name Busisiwe Seabe was also trending on Twitter this morning.

A tweet displaying a WhatsApp message that was allegedly circulating last night demonstrated that the leaders of the Wits student protest anticipated arrests:

A tweet displaying a WhatsApp message that was allegedly circulating last night demonstrated that the leaders of the Wits student protest anticipated arrests:

