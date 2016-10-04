menu
Scenes from Wits #FeesMustFall on social media

Citizen reporter
Students gather in their thousands outside the Great Hall on the Wits campus as police stand armed and ready. Picture: @onlynikki89 on Twitter.

It has been a turbulent morning on the Wits University campus, with police dispatching grenades, two students being arrested and, by lunchtime, thousands of students had gathered outside the Great Hall as police stood armed and ready.

Many student protesters and bystanders at Wits have taken to social media to document the #FeesMustFall protest that has been under way this morning, October 4.

Just after 11am, police dispatched stun grenades and teargas:

Many took to Twitter to discuss the arrest of student leader Busisiwe Seabe, who was one of two students arrested this morning. While Seabe described the reason for her arrest as “asking too many questions”, TimesLive reported that Gauteng police spokesperson Kay Makhubela stated that both students were arrested for contravening a court order preventing a gathering of more than 15 people.

Some of the Twitter comments on Seabe’s arrest were as follows:

The name Busisiwe Seabe was also trending on Twitter this morning.

A tweet displaying a WhatsApp message that was allegedly circulating last night demonstrated that the leaders of the Wits student protest anticipated arrests:

Caxton News Service

