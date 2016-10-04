Mcebo Dlamini shot at, assualted, nearly arrested at Wits

Outspoken member of the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) Mcebo Dlamini has reportedly been shot and police officers tried to arrest him at Wits on Monday.

Dlamini, however, escaped attempted custody after students threw stones at the police. He is now leading the students protest, and his hands have been bandaged, allegedly due to the assault.

The former Wits SRC president has been leading the protest with EFF national chairperson Dali Mpofu, who called on parents to rally behind the students in protest for free education in institutions of higher learning.

Mpofu said free education would be free if government was to cut down on wastage. He said if police wanted to shoot, they should start with parents instead of the students.

Students on Tuesday continued to disrupt academic activities at the universities. This was despite calls by Wits vice-councillor Adam Habib for students to return to class. The varsity boss deployed several police officers to monitor the situation at the institution. He said if classes continued to be disrupted today, he would have no choice but to close the university.

“If we do not get this right tomorrow, we have no choice but to close the university, which will compromise the 2016 academic programme and the lives of all 37 000 students. It means that all students will have to move out of residences before the end of the week. It means that there will be fewer teachers, doctors, lawyers and accountants in the workplace.

“It means that students on financial aid, scholarships and bursaries may lose their funding. It means that Wits will not be able to enrol first years in January – we have 75 000 applications for 2017 already.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Wits student leader Busisiwe Seabe was arrested after an altercation with police officers. She claims to have been assaulted by the officers, and threatened to file a formal complaint against the cops should she be taken to a police station.