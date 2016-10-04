menu
Nelson Mandela Bay mayoral committee meetings open to all

ANA
Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip. (Photo by Gallo Images / City Press / Leon Sadiki).

The newly appointed DA mayor says the move is in the interest of transparency and accountability in the metro.

All mayoral committee meetings led by Nelson Mandela Bay Executive Mayor Athol Trollip will be open to the public and media.

Under previous administrations, these meetings were closed, “meaning that residents and the media were locked out of holding the mayoral committee and government to account,” said Trollip in a statement.

Trollip said it was “in the interest of transparency and accountability” that the metro would now open all mayoral committee meetings to the public and media.

The first open meeting was held on September 27, and the next meeting is scheduled to take place on October 12 at 10am in the City Hall Council Chambers, with subsequent meetings taking place every second Wednesday in the same venue.

“It was this closed-door policy that allowed the former administration under Danny Jordaan and his mayoral committee member for budget and treasury to claim that all was well in financial administration, when in actual fact they had plunged the municipality into financial insecurity with growing creditor and debtor lists, more and more write-offs of bad debt and diminishing revenue returns.

“We won’t make the same mistakes as our predecessors, and we are well on our way to solving these issues. In line with our manifesto promise, this new administration is delivering change by making sure that this government is entirely accountable to all residents and to the media at all levels of decision-making,” said Trollip.

Trollip said the new municipal administration was committed to ensuring better services were delivered to the people and corruption rooted out.

– African News Agency (ANA)

