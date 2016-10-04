Watch: 13-year old Ivorian player shines for Celtic Under-20

He came on as a second-half substitute in the team’s 3-1 victory over Hearts FC last Monday, and, according to the club’s match report, the midfielder did not look out of place, playing with boys seven years older than him, The Telegraph reported.

The report further revealed that the young Ivorian has attained some fame on YouTube, with some of his videos being tagged as the new ‘Lionel Messi’.

Dembele, though, is not related to Belgian and Celtic first forward Mousa Dembele.

Below is a YouTube compilation of the 13-year old in action.