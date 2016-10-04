menu
South Africans now need visas to get into New Zealand

CNS reporter
South African Passport stock image. Picture: Zululand Observer.

The change was made after ‘an increase in the number of SA nationals who have been refused entry at the NZ border in comparison to other visa waiver countries’.

All South Africans travelling to New Zealand will require visitor visas as of November 21, reports the Zululand Observer.

Currently, people from SA do not need to apply for a visitor visa before travelling to New Zealand, with genuine visitors being granted a visitor visa on arrival.

The change was made by Immigration New Zealand (INZ) after “an increase in the number of South African nationals who have been refused entry at the New Zealand border in comparison to other visa waiver countries”.

As a result of the change, all visitors from South Africa will need to obtain a visa before travelling to New Zealand.

Requirements

Those who have already purchased tickets for travel to New Zealand (prior to this announcement) are advised to immediately apply for a visitor visa.

The cost of a visitor visa is about R1 637.07 (at R9.92/NZ$) if you apply before November 21, 2016.

From November 21, 2016, the cost for both paper and online applications increases.

All South African nationals passing through New Zealand as a transit passenger will also need to apply for a transit visa before they travel‚ unless they are travelling to Australia and hold a valid visa for that destination.

INZ recommends that applicants apply for a visitor visa about six weeks in advance of their intended travel dates.

Caxton News Service

