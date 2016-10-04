Malema calls on all students to protest

Leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema has called on all students in higher institutions of learning to join the Fees Must Fall protest on Tuesday.

This after police and private security officials assaulted and arrested protesting students at Wits University.

“They won’t kill us all, victory is certain,” said Malema, who reiterated that free education was possible.

“All students must join # FeesMustFall protest in all institutions of higher learning.

“The time for free education is now, the police brutality will never succeed in suppressing a noble cause.

“The country should join the peaceful students protest, we demand free education now.”

Earlier on Tuesday student leader and ANC member Mcebo Dlamini escaped arrest after being shot at and assaulted by police officers at Wits. Some believe that this was a deliberate act aimed at silencing Dlamini who led the student protests against fees last year and this.

The police also arrested EFF leader at the institution Busisiwe Seabe after she had an altercation with them.

Vice-chancellor of Wits Adam Habib deployed many police officers in the institution. This, he says, is aimed at protecting students “who want to study” and staff members. He has also warned that if the protesting students continue to “disrupt” academic activities, he will have no choice but to close the university.

“If we do not get this right tomorrow, we have no choice but to close the university, which will compromise the 2016 academic programme and the lives of all 37 000 students. It means that all students will have to move out of residences before the end of the week.

“It means that students on financial aid, scholarships and bursaries may lose their funding. It means that Wits will not be able to enrol first years in January – we have 75 000 applications for 2017 already.

“The consequences of a shutdown are far-reaching and such a decision should be one of last resort. I therefore plead with you to work with me once more to try to save the 2016 academic year, and the future of this great university.”