National 4.10.2016 03:30 pm

Child dies after game drive goes wrong

Jana Boshoff
Mogau Mokgokong died after a game drive at a leisure resort went horribly wrong.

The boy jumped off a trailer as the vehicle pulling it was about to turn.

What was supposed to be a happy day with fun-filled activities turned into a tragedy when a seven-year-old boy from Middelburg, in Mpumalanga, died after a game drive at Pienaardam Leisure Resort went horribly wrong.

The child, Mogau Elroy Mokgokong, died on Saturday after landing under the wheels of a trailer used for game viewing trips at Pienaardam Leisure Resort, Middleburg Observer reported.

His father, Kabelo, said he was about 300 metres away from his son when the incident happened.

He did not see the accident and found his son lying on the ground behind the trailer when he ran to the scene.

Pienaardam Manager, Venessa van Niekerk said everyone was still very traumatised after the incident.

She said a game drive was organised for the kids attending the party. Upon their return, some children who arrived late also wanted to go on a game drive. They were accommodated to join a second game drive with other day visitors.

Gau, as his family and friends call him, reportedly jumped off the trailer as the vehicle pulling it was about to turn. He lost his balance and landed under the wheels of the trailer.

Two Pienaardam employees, the driver of the vehicle pulling the trailer and another who was present during the incident were arrested on the scene.

One employee was released on the same day, while the driver of the vehicle was kept in custody.

At this stage, it is unclear why he was kept in custody for two days.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Lize de Witt confirmed police were currently investigating a charge of culpable homicide but said someone would only be charged after the docket had been sent to court for decision.

She added the man has also been charged with driving without a licence.

Mokgokong charged that the man came “from Zimbabwe” and did not have “a valid driver’s licence”.

Young Mogau Mokgokong was a learner at Future Achievers in Middelburg.

– Caxton News Service

