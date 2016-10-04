menu
Mgosi 4.10.2016 02:08 pm

Moriri contemplating retirement

Phakaaathi Reporter
Surprise Moriri (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)



Veteran midfielder Surprise Moriri’s future is still uncertain as the 36-year-old and Mamelodi Sundowns parted ways after failing to reach an agreement in renewing his contract.

Moriri, who joined Masandawana in 2004, has confessed he still has the hunger to play, but is also said to be contemplating retirement as age is no longer on his side.

A source close to the player has revealed that Moriri was not happy with the manner in which the club shut the door on him and left him out in the cold.

“He is not happy about how the club handled his situation after his long service. Right now he is not sure whether to hang up his boots or find himself another club,” said the source.

