Moriri contemplating retirement

Moriri, who joined Masandawana in 2004, has confessed he still has the hunger to play, but is also said to be contemplating retirement as age is no longer on his side.

A source close to the player has revealed that Moriri was not happy with the manner in which the club shut the door on him and left him out in the cold.

“He is not happy about how the club handled his situation after his long service. Right now he is not sure whether to hang up his boots or find himself another club,” said the source.