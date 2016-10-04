Bafana need to qualify for World Cup – Khune

Khune believes Bafana Bafana have learnt from their failed campaign to qualify for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament.

“We learnt our lessons from the Afcon qualifiers and we have to do well in the World Cup qualifiers,” Khune told the New Age.

“It very difficult for the country because we qualified for the last Afcon and having not qualified now (for the 2017 tournament in Gabon), it’s not something we want to go through again.”

South Africa, who are in Group D, will face Burkina Faso in their opening World Cup qualifier on Saturday before battling with Senegal (November 7) and Cape Verde (August 28, 2017).

The winning team from this group will qualify for the 2018 World Cup.