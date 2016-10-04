menu
Local News 4.10.2016 01:57 pm

Bafana need to qualify for World Cup – Khune

Phakaaathi Reporter
Itumeleng Khune. Photo: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Itumeleng Khune. Photo: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune says the national team needs to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Khune believes Bafana Bafana have learnt from their failed campaign to qualify for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament.

“We learnt our lessons from the Afcon qualifiers and we have to do well in the World Cup qualifiers,” Khune told the New Age.

“It very difficult for the country because we qualified for the last Afcon and having not qualified now (for the 2017 tournament in Gabon), it’s not something we want to go through again.”

South Africa, who are in Group D, will face Burkina Faso in their opening World Cup qualifier on Saturday before battling with Senegal (November 7) and Cape Verde (August 28, 2017).

The winning team from this group will qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Related Stories
Rodgers surprised by Bafana call up 4.10.2016
Ertugral reads the riot act to his players 4.10.2016
Sundowns have the mental edge 1.10.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

readers' choice

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Rakhale, Qalinge frustrated at Pirates – reports
Phakaaathi

Rakhale, Qalinge frustrated at Pirates – reports

Ertugral reads the riot act to his players
Phakaaathi

Ertugral reads the riot act to his players

Former Chiefs player battling to find a club
Phakaaathi

Former Chiefs player battling to find a club

Senzo Meyiwa’s wife free to date again
Phakaaathi

Senzo Meyiwa’s wife free to date again

poll

results

FS Stars 0-2 Chiefs
Arrows 1-1 SuperSport Utd
Baroka 1-4 Chippa Utd
Highlands 1-1 CT City
Click to see full results

fixtures

Arrows vs Chippa Utd
FS Stars vs Maritzburg Utd
P Stars vs Celtic
Chiefs vs Ajax CT
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Kaizer Chiefs 5 10
2 Arrows 5 10
3 Orlando Pirates 4 8
4 Cape Town City 5 8
5 Polokwane City 5 8
6 Chippa United 3 7
7 Bidvest Wits 3 7
8 SuperSport United 5 6
9 Platinum Stars 4 5
10 Highlands Park 4 4
11 Maritzburg Utd 5 4
12 Baroka FC 5 4
13 Ajax Cape Town 4 2
14 Free State Stars 5 2
15 Sundowns 1 1
16 Bloem Celtic 3 1
Click to see full log table

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.