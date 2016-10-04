menu
National 4.10.2016

Randburg to host Hockey World League semifinals

Wesley Botton
Attacking midfielder Shelley Russell in action during South Africa's 2-1 win over Scotland in the Champions Challenge quarter-finals in Glasgow on 1 May, 2014. Picture: RODRIGO JARAMILLO



The other men’s semifinal will be played in England, and Belgium will host the other women’s contest in the penultimate round of the top-flight series.

South Africa will host one of three legs in the Hockey World League semifinals next year, the global governing body for the sport announced on Tuesday.

“Men’s and women’s semifinals will take place between July 8-23 at the Randburg turf,” the International Hockey Federation revealed in a statement.



South Africa would face nine other teams in both the men’s and women’s divisions, with qualifying places up for grabs ahead of the 2018 World Cup and 2016/17 World League finals, scheduled to be held later next season.

