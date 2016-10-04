menu
National 4.10.2016 03:05 pm

Potato bass trio tagged for tracking project

Erin Hanekom
Three potato bass were released into the wild with acoustic tags last week to allow scientists to track their movements. Picture: Southlands Sun.

Three potato bass were released into the wild with acoustic tags last week to allow scientists to track their movements. Picture: Southlands Sun.

The fish will be tracked as they explore the wild.

Three potato bass were released into the wild with acoustic tags last week to allow scientists to track their movements, reports the Southlands Sun.

The bass, weighing between 25 and 30kg, were released in the iSimangaliso Wetland Park after many years in the uShaka Sea World reef predator exhibit.

ALSO READ: Adult and calf humpback whale carcasses found on KZN beach

Each fish was tagged with an acoustic tag and yellow Oceanographic Research Institute (ORI) spaghetti tag.

ORI scientist, Dr Camilla Floros, who is conducting an acoustic telemetry project on potato bass and green jobfish in park, will monitor the fish in the wild.

“These tags, unlike the more traditional spaghetti tags, emit a unique ‘ping’ for each individual fish (like a cellphone number or identification number) that can be identified by underwater listening stations which have been placed at strategic locations by ORI within the park,” read a statement from uShaka.

“The listening stations can detect an acoustically tagged fish up to a radius of 300m and will provide valuable information on their natural ability to establish territories after being in captivity for a number of years.

ALSO READ: Gardener saves Centurion resident’s life

“It was great to see them swim off into the blue, and I can’t wait to download the data from the listening stations next year to see if these potato bass have stayed in the area or moved off to explore new reefs,” said Floros.

Caxton News Service

Related Stories
UFO: more about profit than aliens 2.12.2015
Nel ends season with third in Zagreb 9.9.2015
Super Mo makes history with ‘triple double’ 29.8.2015
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Mcebo Dlamini shot at, assualted, nearly arrested at Wits
National

Mcebo Dlamini shot at, assualted, nearly arrested at Wits

Phat Joe is getting married! Pops the question to girlfriend
Celebrities

Phat Joe is getting married! Pops the question to girlfriend

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Babes weCorruption and other hilarious Babes-inspired memes
Eish!

Babes weCorruption and other hilarious Babes-inspired memes

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants
Celebrities

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants

readers' choice

Makgoba says SA can afford free education for all
National

Makgoba says SA can afford free education for all

‘Students got ANC screaming in bra Blade’s soprano’
National

‘Students got ANC screaming in bra Blade’s soprano’

Caster says #FeesMustFall a waste of time and ‘disturbing’
National

Caster says #FeesMustFall a waste of time and ‘disturbing’

Malema: I will not return to the ANC
National

Malema: I will not return to the ANC

No trace of VBS home loan in Zuma’s name – report
National

No trace of VBS home loan in Zuma’s name – report

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.