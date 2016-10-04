Dolly backs Mashaba ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Mashaba’s position as head coach has seemed on shaky ground following the side’s failure to qualify for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

South Africa start their World Cup Group D mission against Burkina Faso in Ouagadougou on Saturday.

“There will always be unhappy people, South African people want results and deserve results,” said Dolly on Tuesday, ahead of the team’s departure for Burkina Faso.

“But I think coach Shakes has been good to us, and I don’t think it will destabilize the way we are playing. With the win over Egypt (in the Mandela Challenge) and the draw with Mauritania (Bafana’s last 2017 Afcon qualifier), there are positives we can take out and look ahead to the future.”

Dolly stressed the importance of picking up three points in Ouagadougou, to get the World Cup campaign off to a good start.

“It is very important to win our first match, especially as we didn’t qualify for the Afcon,” he said.

“We have to do our best to qualify for the next World Cup in Russia. We know it will not be easy, playing away, but I think in our Afcon campaign we were doing well away and scoring goals, hopefully we can keep that up and come back with a positive result.”