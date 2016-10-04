menu
Dolly backs Mashaba ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Jonty Mark
South Africa Head Coach Shakes Mashaba during a press conference at Milpark Garden Court. (Aubrey Kgakatsi/BackpagePix)

South Africa Head Coach Shakes Mashaba during a press conference at Milpark Garden Court. (Aubrey Kgakatsi/BackpagePix)

Keagan Dolly does not believe the start of Bafana Bafana’s 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign will be affected by speculation surrounding the future of Shakes Mashaba.

Mashaba’s position as head coach has seemed on shaky ground following the side’s failure to qualify for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

South Africa start their World Cup Group D mission against Burkina Faso in Ouagadougou on Saturday.

“There will always be unhappy people, South African people want results and deserve results,” said Dolly on Tuesday, ahead of the team’s departure for Burkina Faso.

“But I think coach Shakes has been good to us, and I don’t think it will destabilize the way we are playing. With the win over Egypt (in the Mandela Challenge) and the draw with Mauritania (Bafana’s last 2017 Afcon qualifier), there are positives we can take out and look ahead to the future.”

Dolly stressed the importance of picking up three points in Ouagadougou, to get the World Cup campaign off to a good start.

“It is very important to win our first match, especially as we didn’t qualify for the Afcon,” he said.

“We have to do our best to qualify for the next World Cup in Russia. We know it will not be easy, playing away, but I think in our Afcon campaign we were doing well away and scoring goals, hopefully we can keep that up and come back with a positive result.”

FS Stars 0-2 Chiefs
Arrows 1-1 SuperSport Utd
Baroka 1-4 Chippa Utd
Highlands 1-1 CT City
Click to see full results

Arrows vs Chippa Utd
FS Stars vs Maritzburg Utd
P Stars vs Celtic
Chiefs vs Ajax CT
Click to see full fixtures

# Team GP Pts
1 Kaizer Chiefs 5 10
2 Arrows 5 10
3 Orlando Pirates 4 8
4 Cape Town City 5 8
5 Polokwane City 5 8
6 Chippa United 3 7
7 Bidvest Wits 3 7
8 SuperSport United 5 6
9 Platinum Stars 4 5
10 Highlands Park 4 4
11 Maritzburg Utd 5 4
12 Baroka FC 5 4
13 Ajax Cape Town 4 2
14 Free State Stars 5 2
15 Sundowns 1 1
16 Bloem Celtic 3 1
Click to see full log table

