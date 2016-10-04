menu
Woman wanted after setting boyfriend’s car alight

Mduduzi Mtakati
The boyfriend's burnt car

The woman is believed to be hiding in Germiston, where some of her family members stay.

Ivory Park police near Midrand are looking for a 23-year-old woman who apparently set her boyfriend’s car on fire after an argument.

The 30-year-old boyfriend, who wished to remain anonymous, said he argued with the suspect on September 23. The woman then burned the car parked in the man’s yard.

“She burned the car on the same night we had an argument. I was called by neighbours alerting me that my car is burning. That’s when I discovered she ran away,” he said.

The wanted woman who allegedly burnt his boyfriend's car

He added the woman was believed to be around Germiston, where some of her family members stay.

Police investigation officer Constable D Mabunda confirmed the incident, saying police were investigating the matter, as the suspect was nowhere to be found.

He added police would follow all possible leads to track down the suspect, as she was allegedly spotted in Germiston.

A case of malicious damage is under investigation.

– Caxton News Service

