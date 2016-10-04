menu
NMMU appalled by brutal rape of second year student

ANA
The student was abducted after she visited the flat of an acquaintance following a night out with friends.

Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University (NMMU) on Tuesday said it was appalled and shocked by the alleged rape of a second year female student who was attacked and left for dead over the weekend.

Her attackers reportedly first tried to shoot her after the rape on Saturday morning, but their gun jammed, so they hit her in the head with a pole and left her for dead.

On Sunday‚ police combed the area along Victoria Drive before finding the crime scene in the restricted municipal Driftsands Natural Area‚ which borders Schoenmakerskop. She was eventually discovered, and she is said to be recovering.

The brutal attack comes just two months after qualified EMS medic and NMMU student 28-year-old Thabani Ngwekazi‚ was killed and his 21-year-old-friend raped when they were hijacked outside the Varsity Park student residences in North End.

Detectives from the specialist family violence‚ child protection and sexual offences unit have taken over the case.

“The university has a zero-tolerance stance on sexual violence and will continue with campaigns aimed at ending violence against vulnerable groups,” said NMMU spokesperson Zandile Mbabela.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said no arrests had been made yet.

– African News Agency (ANA)

