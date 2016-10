The veteran striker, who has scored three goals in five match for the Lions of the North in the Absa Premiership so far this season, is in the camp with Chipolopolo ahead of their clash against Nigeria on Sunday.

“It’s just God, it’s God first and hard work, there is no charm involved,” Mbesuma told The Post in Zambia.

“God is not done with me, this is just the beginning. I am yet to reach my best.”