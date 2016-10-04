menu
National 4.10.2016

WATCH: Angry Wits protesters confront police topless

Citizen reporter
Picture: Twitter @LirandzuThemba

Three student protesters at Wits University took off their bras and went topless during protests.

Protests over free tertiary education took a drastic turn on Tuesday at the University of the Witwatersrand when three students took off their tops and bras during demonstrations on the institution’s main campus in Braamfontein.

The students, dubbed the naked protesters, demanded that members of the SA Police Service (SAPS) stop firing rubber bullets and stun grenades at protesting students gathered on campus.

The names of the students are unknown, although they are said to be part of the group of students who disrupted classes earlier on Tuesday when protesters clashed with police.

The protests, which caused the university to shut down, started more than two weeks ago after Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande announced that state universities could increase next year’s fees capped at eight percent.

WARNING: The following video contains images of nudity

 

