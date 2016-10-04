May Mahlangu on why he turned down PSL clubs

The 27 year-old midfielder was heavily linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns but ended up signing a three-year deal with Romanian giants Dinamo Bucharest.

“I felt I still had a lot to give in European football, so that is why I decided to go back,” said Mahlangu on Tuesday, as he prepared to leave with Bafana Bafana for their World Cup qualifier against Burkina Faso in Ouagadougou on Saturday.

“Three or four (South African) teams approached me but I wasn’t ready to come back just yet. I said ‘let me go back to Europe and stay that side … and push the dream I had of playing in Europe.”

Mahlangu did say he was a Kaizer Chiefs fan as a kid, and that he does not rule out a return to South Africa at some point in the future.

“I grew up supporting Chiefs, but recently I just support football,” said Mahlangu.

“I can’t predict what the future holds for me, but one thing I can say is that I would love to one day come back to South African and play for one of the teams here, and finish my career here like Benni McCarthy and other players did.”