Apology to Balmoral College and its principal

The Citizen online apologises to Balmoral College and its principal, Josias Wium, for:

Unfairly stating, without substance and proper verification, that:

One of the school’s teachers, Nobuhle Sebele, died “after several attempts to be granted sick leave so she could seek medical attention, but allegedly to no avail”;

Another teacher, Violet Dube, was “allegedly dismissed after the principal realised she was pregnant”;

Not asking the school about the following general statements, which the media ombudsman ruled were also unsubstantiated, unverified and unfair:

“Don’t dare get sick”;

“The principal … allegedly comes down hard on teachers who are late, sick, pregnant or attend funerals, as they allegedly face immediate dismissal”;

“You get pregnant, know your job is finished. Instead of him giving you maternity leave, either with or without pay, and being able to come back to your job – alas, he replaces you.”

The school and its principal lodged a complaint about the article published on August 19 with the Press Council.

