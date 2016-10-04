menu
Apology to Balmoral College and its principal

Josias Wium (left) with staff.

Complaint lodged with the Press Council.

The Citizen online apologises to Balmoral College and its principal, Josias Wium, for:

Unfairly stating, without substance and proper verification, that:

  • One of the school’s teachers, Nobuhle Sebele, died “after several attempts to be granted sick leave so she could seek medical attention, but allegedly to no avail”;
  • Another teacher, Violet Dube, was “allegedly dismissed after the principal realised she was pregnant”;

Not asking the school about the following general statements, which the media ombudsman ruled were also unsubstantiated, unverified and unfair:

  • “Don’t dare get sick”;
  • “The principal … allegedly comes down hard on teachers who are late, sick, pregnant or attend funerals, as they allegedly face immediate dismissal”;
  • “You get pregnant, know your job is finished. Instead of him giving you maternity leave, either with or without pay, and being able to come back to your job – alas, he replaces you.”

The school and its principal lodged a complaint about the article published on August 19 with the Press Council.

Visit  www.presscouncil.org.za for the full finding.

