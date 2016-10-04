We sympathise with the students – Madonsela

Outgoing Public Protector Thuli Madonsela says her office sympathises with students who continue to protest for free education and a national shutdown of universities across the country this past week.

Speaking at her office in Pretoria before briefing media on her finalised reports, Madonsela said she hoped a solution would be found to continue learning without hindrance.

“We believe there is social injustice in the manner which the gates of learning opened to our children in our institutions of higher learning and that this needs us to work together to find a solution. As we are all aware, this is still a difficult issue of social justice regarding access to education and as Public Protector South Africa, we sympathise with the students.”

She said the Public Protector’s CEO Louisa Zondo hosted a dialogue last Friday to find possible answers for free higher education.

“Our office remains opened to help parties to find common ground. We would like to see violence ending and the matter being dealt with through dialogue,” she told the media.

Thousands of University of Witswatersrand (Wits) students continued with their demand for free education outside the Great Hall on Tuesday, with heavily-armed police on standby.

Some female protesters took off their tops and bras, demanding that police officers stop firing rubber bullets and stun grenades.

