menu
National 4.10.2016 04:46 pm

We sympathise with the students – Madonsela

Rorisang Kgosana
Public Protector of South Africa, Thulisile Madonsela, during a press briefing, 4 October 2016, at the Public Protector House, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Public Protector of South Africa, Thulisile Madonsela, during a press briefing, 4 October 2016, at the Public Protector House, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Madonsela says she hopes a solution will be found to continue learning without hindrance.

Outgoing Public Protector Thuli Madonsela says her office sympathises with students who continue to protest for free education and a national shutdown of universities across the country this past week.

Speaking at her office in Pretoria before briefing media on her finalised reports, Madonsela said she hoped a solution would be found to continue learning without hindrance.

“We believe there is social injustice in the manner which the gates of learning opened to our children in our institutions of higher learning and that this needs us to work together to find a solution. As we are all aware, this is still a difficult issue of social justice regarding access to education and as Public Protector South Africa, we sympathise with the students.”

She said the Public Protector’s CEO Louisa Zondo hosted a dialogue last Friday to find possible answers for free higher education.

ALSO READ >> Malema calls on all students to protest

“Our office remains opened to help parties to find common ground. We would like to see violence ending and the matter being dealt with through dialogue,” she told the media.

Thousands of University of Witswatersrand (Wits) students continued with their demand for free education outside the Great Hall on Tuesday, with heavily-armed police on standby.

Some female protesters took off their tops and bras, demanding that police officers stop firing rubber bullets and stun grenades.

– rorisangk@citizen.co.za

Related Stories
Malema calls on all students to protest 4.10.2016
White people ‘must use privilege to back up students’ 4.10.2016
Mcebo Dlamini shot at, assaulted, nearly arrested at Wits 4.10.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Mcebo Dlamini shot at, assaulted, nearly arrested at Wits
National

Mcebo Dlamini shot at, assaulted, nearly arrested at Wits

Phat Joe is getting married! Pops the question to girlfriend
Celebrities

Phat Joe is getting married! Pops the question to girlfriend

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Babes weCorruption and other hilarious Babes-inspired memes
Eish!

Babes weCorruption and other hilarious Babes-inspired memes

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants
Celebrities

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants

readers' choice

Makgoba says SA can afford free education for all
National

Makgoba says SA can afford free education for all

‘Students got ANC screaming in bra Blade’s soprano’
National

‘Students got ANC screaming in bra Blade’s soprano’

Caster says #FeesMustFall a waste of time and ‘disturbing’
National

Caster says #FeesMustFall a waste of time and ‘disturbing’

Malema: I will not return to the ANC
National

Malema: I will not return to the ANC

No trace of VBS home loan in Zuma’s name – report
National

No trace of VBS home loan in Zuma’s name – report

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.