Erasmus keen on Bafana return, but if Mashaba goes

Erasmus has been constantly been overlooked by Mashaba since last year’s incident where he refused to join Bafana to replace Tokelo Rantie, who had excused himself from national duty due to personal commitments.

At the time, Erasmus posted on his official Twitter page that he would never allow himself to be someone else’s second choice.

“Every footballer wants to represent their country at any level, whether it is World Cup, Africa Cup of Nations; even just a friendly. For me it is always an honour to represent my country,” Erasmus told EWN Sport.

“I’ve got nothing to say about the national team, my focus is not there. I have got no comment and I stand by what I have said (in the past). Like I said, when there is change I am ready to join the national team.

“I’ve always wanted to play for my country, everybody knows that but I do not want to [play] with negative vibes around and trying to prove people right or wrong about this, that or the other.”

The former Orlando Pirates striker added that South Africans must let their voices be heard if they have concerns regarding Bafana Bafana.

“The national team belongs to the people of South Africa. If the people of South Africa speak up and say this needs to change, then they need to be heard, they need to be given what they want.”

