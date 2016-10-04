menu
Local News 4.10.2016 05:00 pm

Mosimane wants Safa to rest Sundowns players

Phakaaathi Reporter
Pitso Mosimane, coach of Mamelodi Sundowns (Photo by Gallo Images)

Pitso Mosimane, coach of Mamelodi Sundowns (Photo by Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane hopes the South African Football Association (Safa) will heed his plea for his players to be rested for Bafana Bafana’s friendly against Ghana next week.

Bafana coach Shakes Mashaba has included four Sundowns players in his squad for the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Burkina Faso and friendly match against Ghana in Durban three days. The players are: Tebogo Langerman, Keagan Dolly, Hlompho Kekana and Sibusiso Vilakazi.

Mosimane hopes the letter his club plans to send to Safa will force Mashaba not to select any of his players for the game against the Black Stars.

“I will try and rest those who are not called-up as much as we can because you know we have been playing football continuously for the past 15 months,” said Mosimane.

“We will try to get as much rest as possible. But now there’s international matches coming up and there are those travelling to Ouagadougou in Burkina Faso.

“You’ve got to understand my players are going there and then have to come back … it’s World Cup qualifiers and I expect them to be part of it and help the country go to the World Cup.

“There’s no excuse in that and they must be on the flight, but I don’t know about the friendly [against Ghana].

“In three days’ time I have a game, the Champions League final, but last time we tried Safa, we didn’t address it well … but we will send a letter again to say ‘do it the right way’.

“I don’t know if they have to be part of this friendly game against Ghana, but it’s not my call. I have to respect them.”

 

