menu
National 4.10.2016 06:46 pm

Pasma opts out of government imbizo

Eric Naki

The PAC announced today its student body won’t participate in the imbizo.

The government’s efforts to end the ongoing crisis at tertiary institutions as a result of protracted student protests is set to run aground as some students distance themselves from a government-initiated presidential imbizo meant to address the problem.

The Pan Africanist Congress student wing, the Pan Africanist Student Movement of Azania (Pasma) has refused to participate in the Presidential Imbizo.

The PAC announced today that the student body had reported to the mother body that they wouldn’t  take part.

“We respect the decision that was taken by our student wing because they have a mandate from poor students. We have also been critical of the current Fees Commission, which has not produced any positive contribution; it is indeed a toothless dog,” PAC national spokesperson Kenneth Mokgatlhe said today.

Mokgatlhe said the student umbrella body, the South African Union of Students does not represent the views of the students but those of certain political organisations.

“The PAC made the call for free, quality and obligatory education, which should take effect from cradle to the grave. This position was made by the PAC in its inception in the 1959. The call for free education is a progressive call which should be realised today and not tomorrow,” he said.

About the protests at universities, Mokgatlhe said the abolition of fees as proposed by students must be understood as a significant step towards free education and that other important things should follow in the entire education system.

“There has to be a total transformation of the entire educational system from crèche to tertiary level. The African child will still face an obstacle to access the tertiary institutions because those in control will use academic qualification as a criteria for entrance to obstruct access,” Mokgatlhe said.

He called for an educational system that reflected and was propose by the African people.

ericn@citizen.co.za

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Mcebo Dlamini shot at, assaulted, nearly arrested at Wits
National

Mcebo Dlamini shot at, assaulted, nearly arrested at Wits

Phat Joe is getting married! Pops the question to girlfriend
Celebrities

Phat Joe is getting married! Pops the question to girlfriend

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Babes weCorruption and other hilarious Babes-inspired memes
Eish!

Babes weCorruption and other hilarious Babes-inspired memes

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants
Celebrities

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants

readers' choice

SACP on Dlamini-Zuma presidency: ANC not Zuma’s dynasty 
National

SACP on Dlamini-Zuma presidency: ANC not Zuma’s dynasty 

Guptas never offered Jonas finance minister post – Hlongwane
National

Guptas never offered Jonas finance minister post – Hlongwane

Makgoba says SA can afford free education for all
National

Makgoba says SA can afford free education for all

Prisoners awarded their tertiary qualifications
National

Prisoners awarded their tertiary qualifications

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants
Celebrities

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.