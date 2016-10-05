‘Excellencies’ who disgrace SA

Until recently, I hadn’t thought about any double meaning in the title “high” commissioner. That was until Hazel Francis Ngubeni’s drug conviction in the US was exposed by the Sunday Times. Ngubeni, a former SAA cabin attendant, may be a high-flyer in more ways than one, if she partook of illegal substances she smuggled.

Although there are differences between a high commissioner and an ambassador, each is the diplomatic head of their country in another country. A high commissioner represents a Commonwealth country in another Commonwealth country. Both are referred to as his or her excellency.

In Ngubeni’s case this is a misnomer. She was not an excellent choice. And there is nothing excellent about drug smugglers, especially in strict, law-abiding societies in the East. Unlike South Africa, where some are let off lightly, Singapore is heartless in applying the death penalty, by hanging, for drug offences.

As a convicted trafficker who served two years in a US jail, Ngubeni is the antithesis of what Singapore esteems. However, while she is a disgrace, she is not alone in giving South Africa a bad name overseas.

The worst is President Jacob Zuma, whose unconstitutional, reckless antics damage our currency. International Relations Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane recently set a benchmark in a bizarre Al Jazeera interview where she described how she acquired a “hole in the head”.

Oh yes, the world knows we have flaky representatives. They include homicidal drunk drivers, domestic abusers, liars and fraudsters.

And don’t forget that Mashabane’s late husband, Norman, was a sex pest. A former ambassador to Indonesia, he was found guilty on 22 harassment charges at an internal hearing. He temporarily escaped punishment because he was protected by Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who was then foreign affairs minister.

Before being killed in a car accident, Mashabane was found guilty in the North Gauteng High Court. Dlamini-Zuma was ordered to pay legal costs, with your tax money.

In terms of actual productivity, some live up to JK Galbraith’s description of certain ambassadorships as “disguised unemployment”.

This week, Business Day listed a string of embarrassments by South African representatives. Among the worst was Theodorus Mostert‚ corporate services manager at the SA High Commission in Fiji. He crashed into the car of Ashneel Singh in October 2015. Singh died as a result. Citing diplomatic immunity, SA refused to hand him over.

SA representatives in Dublin and in New Zealand are accused of abusing domestic workers, without repercussions. We have come a long way since 17th century English writer Sir Henry Wotton famously said: “An ambassador is an honest gentleman sent to lie abroad for the good of his country.”

In Zuma’s South Africa, ambassadors can get away with anything, provided they have the right loyalties. The Rand Daily Mail‘s Ray Hartley notes that Ngubeni was a guest of honour at a Bongi Ngema Zuma Foundation dinner.

And keynote speaker Jacob Zuma made special mention of her. Could that explain drug trafficker Ngubeni’s security clearance? Just asking.