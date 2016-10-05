menu
Enough of the varsity chaos

Students run for cover , 4 October 2016, at the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg. Violent clashes broke out between police and protesters when students marched through campus disrupting the academic program. Picture: Alaister Russell

Instead of classes resuming at Wits University, the epicentre of the #FeesMustFall protests, students again clashed with police.

Cool heads are needed to resolve the crisis at the country’s institutions of higher learning that have been brought to a standstill by the violent student protests.

Instead of classes resuming at Wits University, the epicentre of the #FeesMustFall protests, students again clashed with police. We cannot afford further damage to property and further injuries at strife-torn universities. All stakeholders must now sit down and seriously engage in efforts that will see stability brought back to campuses.

Obviously violence and destruction of property cannot be condoned. But this does not remove the reality that the students’ demands are legitimate. This week respected academic professor Malegapuru Makgoba told the Fees Commission that free tertiary education for all was possible.

We agree with Prof Makgoba and many like-minded experts. This can be achieved only if government gets its priorities right. Topping the list should be the elimination of corruption.

