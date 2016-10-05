menu
SA’s rule of law guilty as charged

SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng speaks to The Citizen, 4 May 2015, in his office at the SABC in Auckland Park, Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega

Over the past few years, there have been a series of worrying incidents that point to a systematic erosion of jurisprudence.

That South Africa has fallen to sixth place in the Ibrahim Index of African Governance in the Safety and Rule of Law category is another indicator of the wrong direction the country is taking.

The survey found that almost half of Africa’s 54 countries recorded their worst score in the past three years in the Safety and Rule of Law category, which measures personal safety, national security, as well as accountability and the judicial system.

Among the top 10 overall rated countries, six had deteriorated over the past decade, with South Africa registering the largest decline in what researchers called a “concerning negative trend”. This survey is not wrong.

Two weeks ago deputy national director of public prosecutions Nomgcobo Jiba and her colleague, special director of public prosecutions Lawrence Mrwebi, were suspended after the high court ruled that they be struck off the roll of advocates.

This after it emerged this politically connected pair had used their powers not to uphold the law but to protect various dodgy individuals facing serious criminal allegations. Almost at the same time, the Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s application for leave to appeal a ruling by the high court in Cape Town, which effectively set aside his permanent appointment.

Instead, the public broadcaster’s board defied the courts and reappointed Motsoeneng in another executive position in a clear act of violation of the courts. These are just a few examples of a long list of incidents that have severely undermined the rule of law in this country.

If this trend continues, the biggest casualty will be our democracy and the millions of law-abiding citizens. Obviously the only beneficiaries of this rot will be the corrupt elite. They must be stopped.

