National 5.10.2016 06:32 am

Madonsela’s office confirms letter about Jonas was received

Vicky Abraham
Mcebisi Jonas. (Photo by Gallo Images/Foto24/Werner Hills)

Mcebisi Jonas. (Photo by Gallo Images/Foto24/Werner Hills)

Madonsela told journalists at a press conference in Pretoria that they requested an interview with Hlongwane but he declined.

Public Protector Thuli Madonsela’s spokesperson has confirmed that they received a letter from businessperson Fana Hlongwane in which he denies a Gupta family member offered Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas a ministerial position.

In a written response to The Citizen received late yesterday afternoon, Madonsela’s spokesperson, Oupa Segwale, said: “Yes. The letter was received. The investigation is at an advanced stage.”

Madonsela had earlier told journalists at a press conference held at her offices in Pretoria that they requested an interview with Hlongwane but he declined.

“We requested an interview with him and he has declined an opportunity to be interviewed, to say whatever he has to say under oath … I will not respond to him through the media,” Madonsela told journalists.

Segwale further confirmed that Madonsela, who is currently investigating the matter of state capture, allegedly by the Guptas, interviewed Ajay Gupta yesterday.

“This morning I met Ajay Gupta and he gave his side of the story. He came here (Madonsela’s office), he did not go to the media,” said Madonsela.

The Citizen published a copy of a leaked letter written by Hlongwane to Madonsela in which he agrees to initiating the meeting of Jonas and the Guptas, duly convened by President Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane Zuma, at the Rosebank Hyatt. The meeting was later moved to a private venue.

Hlongwane said the meeting was initiated to sort out issues between him and Jonas, who he describes as a friend and business partner. In the letter, dated September 29, and received and stamped by Madonsela’s office the next day, Hlongwane undertakes to “give an accurate and truthful” version of events.

It further reads: “During the discussion, a Gupta family member entered the room briefly and then left.

“I categorically deny that there was ever a discussion or offer, by anybody, of any governmental position to Deputy Finance Minister Jonas.

“No commercial discussion took place either.”

The letter further reads: “I must make the point that state organs should not be used to settle political problems, especially Chapter 9 institutions such as the public protector.

“History will judge us all harshly, including you as the current public protector.

“Please do not let yourself be manipulated to further the agenda of one faction or another.”

Read the full letter:

Letter

