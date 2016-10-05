SABC board likely to be sent packing

The SABC board is likely to be sent packing when it appears before the portfolio committee on communications in parliament this morning.

As parliament is currently in recess, the committee has been reconvened early to deal with the crisis at the public broadcaster. While the SABC has been haemorrhaging money, with a net loss of R411 million in the previous financial year, the board will have to answer to a lot more than that today.

The latest nail in its coffin was the reappointment of former chief operations officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng as the head of corporate affairs. This was despite a Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that his appointment to the executive position was invalid.

Opposition parties and the ruling party have been baying for heads to roll. Last week, ANC Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu called the decision of the board to appoint Motsoeneng to another executive position the “last straw”.

Mthembu said that at today’s meeting, scheduled from 11am to 4pm, ANC members would call for a parliamentary inquiry into the actions of the board. In essence, with all parties in agreement on the matter, this could lead to the dissolution of the board.

ANC headquarters Luthuli House has also decried the board’s inability to keep the national broadcaster on a steady course. Speaking for the ANC’s National Executive Committee, secretary general Gwede Mantashe supported calls for an inquiry into the board’s fitness to hold office.

Claims of censorship and the suspensions and axings of editorial staff are other very contentious issues that have plagued the national broadcaster. While the journalists involved are back in the field, the matter is still subject of a Constitutional Court inquiry.

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP James Selfe said that the SABC had doubled its legal provisions in order to protect Motsoeneng. He said that according to the recently released annual report, its legal fees had gone up from R171 million to R257 million and legal claims provision had also doubled from R47 million to R86 million in the 2015/16 financial year.

“This can only be attributable to the costly litigation that the SABC underwent in defending disgraced former chief operating officer Mr Hlaudi Motsoeneng, who has lost every one of his legal battles, with costs,” he added.

Selfe said it was outrageous that the SABC was willing to spend up to a total of R343 million on “frivolous legal cases” to defend Motsoeneng when it had notched up hundreds of millions rands of losses. This was even worse considering that this is the second consecutive loss-making year as in 2014/15 the state-owned company had losses of R394 million, he added.

“It is pertinent that the removal of Motsoeneng from his new post as Group Executive for Corporate Affairs is actioned as per ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu’s sentiments last week.

“We’ll see to it that the ANC follows through, failing which, we will be pursuing legal options.”