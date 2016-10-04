menu
Local News 4.10.2016 07:55 pm

Mabedi leaves leaves All Stars

Sibongiseni Gumbi
Patrick Mabedi (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)



Cape Town All Stars have confirmed that Patrick Mabedi resigned from his position on Monday night.

National First Division campaigners, Cape Town All Stars have parted ways with a second coach, just five games into the new season.

Igugu leKapa have confirmed that Patrick Mabedi resigned from his position on Monday night, after being in charge in one game.

The former Kaizer Chiefs defender was pn the bench when Stars drew 2-2 with Milano United at the weekend.

“Cape Town All Stars Football Club can confirm the departure of head coach Patrick Mabedi with immediate effect.
We confirm the resignation of coach Patrick Mabedi with immediate effect. Mabedi notified the club of his resignation on Monday night.

“His resignation is mainly due to difference of opinion on certain organizational and football matters of the club. Anything beyond would be reasons only known to Patrick,” said Stars’ general manager, Faeez Dulvie in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

Igugu leKapa are at the bottom of the NFD standings as they have failed to register a win in five games.

They fired Mlungisi Ngubane just over a week ago and replaced him with Mabedi.

