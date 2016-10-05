Name-and-shame campaign for water restriction defiers 

Gauteng residents who haven’t been paying attention to the required 15% cut in water usage have made it a lot harder for those who have, with a second round of restrictions to be announced by November 14. Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane said yesterday said the Vaal River system was at an average level of 51.8%.

“This is the total average for the 14 dams that supply the system. The Vaal Dam, in particular, is currently at a 30.1% capacity and has been losing water at a rate of 0.8% week on week. As a department we are monitoring the system and the monitoring indicates we may reach a level of 25% by November 14 should we fail to see a reduction in water use and consumption. This will trigger the next level of interventions to be implemented,” Mokonyane warned.

When the 15% restrictions were announced, water usage dropped by 5%, yet soon bounced up by 2.7%. Since Rand Water cut supply, the City of Johannesburg has issued 139 notices, 41 citations and 52 fines of between R1 000 and R1 500 to residents ignoring the level two water restrictions.

However, Johannesburg residents don’t have a great track record for paying fines and Mokonyane said the next step could be a name and shame campaign. The minister also cautioned the Gauteng municipalities’ representatives she met with yesterday to put their own houses in order, saying residents could not bear the responsibility alone when burst water pipes are left unattended.

As the province with 45% of the economy and 35% of the population, Gauteng has no water of its own to speak of. According to water affairs, the Vaal Dam forms the central storage reservoir for the Vaal River water supply system, which generates more than 80% of the country’s electricity.

It could be refilled from the Sterkfontein Dam. But the Vaal’s massive surface area means up to 40% would be lost to evaporation. In Gauteng, 79% of water is utilised for domestic urban use, 6% for agriculture, 5% for power generation and 9% for mining and other industrial activities.

– amandaw@citizen.co.za