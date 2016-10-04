menu
Rugby 4.10.2016 08:16 pm

Boks have a ‘plan’ for the All Blacks

Rudolph Jacobs
Mzwandile Stick (Assistant Coach backline) of South Africa with Juan de Jongh during the South African national rugby team media conference at Kashmir Restaurant on October 04, 2016 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

The Springboks have a ‘plan in place’ for the All Blacks on Saturday.

That’s according to Bok backline coach Mzwandile Stick who said at a Bok media gathering in Umhlanga on Tuesday they are busy shaping and fine-tuning a plan to unsettle the All Blacks.

“For us as coaches we need to find what’s best going to work on the weekend,” said Stick.

“So I think we have a plan in place and hopefully it will work when we get to Saturday,” he said.

Stick said however after their grinding 18-10 win over Australia at Loftus last weekend, he needed to applaud the side for their workman-like effort.

“I must congratulate the boys for bouncing back to win the game, it was a tough Test.

“As we all know it’s going to be tougher when we play in Durban.

“The All Blacks are the top side in the world at the moment and they are playing good rugby.

“But the key thing for us as a team is to focus on what we can do well on the day.”

Stick said the plan to beat the Wallabies worked on the day even though it wasn’t always a great game for the spectators.

“We tried to do what we did at Loftus and it worked for us on the day, it was nice to get the points and also the guys stuck to the plan and executed well and it worked for us on the day.

“I think we have got a good coaching staff and we have done our job and we have done our homework as a coaching staff.”

Stick said however they are all very well aware they have to lift themselves a few notches to compete with the All Blacks.

“We know Australia and New Zealand are totally different sides, they have Ben Smith at the back who is a top-class player and who can play the kicking game very well.

“And he is also very dangerous on counter attack and with Israel Dagg next to him, they have several options on how to approach their gameplan.”

