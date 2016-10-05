EFF ‘would like to see protests continue’

Analyst professor Andre Duvenhage said yesterday’s developments showed that the EFF was playing a big role in the continuation of the revolution process.

“I think they [the EFF] would also like to see the protest continuing for another week so that all universities shut down without completing the current academic year.

“While I think the student protest itself is starting to lose a bit of momentum, politicians, particularly those from the opposition, would not want to see that happening,” Duvenhage said.

Another political analyst, Ralph Mathekga, said the presence of EFF national chairperson Dali Mpofu at yesterday’s protests at Wits University was another way of contaminating student politics.

Mpofu, who was at the forefront of yesterday’s march, also told protesting students that if the police wanted to shoot them, they should first shoot him and other people offering their support to the #FeesMustFall campaign.

“I am here today not wearing my political hat, but to come and listen to what the students’ issues are,” he said. However, Mathekga maintained the student protest had gone beyond the issue of fees.

“We have entered a period of the politics of disruption when even any attempt to solve a particular issue will be interrupted,” he said.

“It is clear that there are motives beyond the fees campaign which have now taken the direction to test the legitimacy of the current administration.”

The EFF Students’ Command (EFFSC) dismissed as rubbish claims that its members have been orchestrating the violence that has marred the #FeesMustFall protest action. But EFFSC leader Mpho Morolane said they would not back down on the protests and would continue until free education for all was realised.

“We are fighting for quality and free education and those who say we are just creating violence are drunk. We will continue to encourage students to defend themselves against the state, which has now ordered its police to act with violence against protesting students,” he said.

Morolane said the EFFSC was not surprised by the allegations levelled against it, as the department of higher education and training claimed on several occasions it was the main instigators of violence and that it was hell-bent on destroying the country’s universities.

“We will be intensifying our protest action and we are planning marches on the streets of South Africa next week. In Tshwane, for instance, we all stand united in ensuring there will be no reopening of universities in the capital next week,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Pan Africanist Student Movement of Azania condemned statements by higher education and training minister Blade Nzimande, that “the minority of students were the ones who were derailing the progress of higher education through their protests”.

“His utterances are childish and reactionary for someone who holds a PhD qualification,” it said. “It makes all of us agree with the notion that he’s just a political sympathee [sic] and not an academic, hence him being granted such a qualification.”

The Black Business Council called for a considered solution to student protests sweeping the country and which threatened to unnerve investors and hurt business confidence.

– stevent@citizen.co.za