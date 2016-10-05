menu
National 5.10.2016 07:01 am

EFF ‘would like to see protests continue’

Steven Tau
Students give members of the police flowers as a peace offering, 4 October 2016, at the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg. Violent clashes broke out between police and protesters when students marched through campus disrupting the academic program. Picture: Alaister Russell

Students give members of the police flowers as a peace offering, 4 October 2016, at the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg. Violent clashes broke out between police and protesters when students marched through campus disrupting the academic program. Picture: Alaister Russell

Another political analyst said the presence of EFF’s Dali Mpofu at yesterday’s protests at Wits University was contaminating student politics.

Analyst professor Andre Duvenhage said yesterday’s developments showed that the EFF was playing a big role in the continuation of the revolution process.

“I think they [the EFF] would also like to see the protest continuing for another week so that all universities shut down without completing the current academic year.

“While I think the student protest itself is starting to lose a bit of momentum, politicians, particularly those from the opposition, would not want to see that happening,” Duvenhage said.

Another political analyst, Ralph Mathekga, said the presence of EFF national chairperson Dali Mpofu at yesterday’s protests at Wits University was another way of contaminating student politics.

Mpofu, who was at the forefront of yesterday’s march, also told protesting students that if the police wanted to shoot them, they should first shoot him and other people offering their support to the #FeesMustFall campaign.

“I am here today not wearing my political hat, but to come and listen to what the students’ issues are,” he said. However, Mathekga maintained the student protest had gone beyond the issue of fees.

“We have entered a period of the politics of disruption when even any attempt to solve a particular issue will be interrupted,” he said.

“It is clear that there are motives beyond the fees campaign which have now taken the direction to test the legitimacy of the current administration.”

The EFF Students’ Command (EFFSC) dismissed as rubbish claims that its members have been orchestrating the violence that has marred the #FeesMustFall protest action. But EFFSC leader Mpho Morolane said they would not back down on the protests and would continue until free education for all was realised.

“We are fighting for quality and free education and those who say we are just creating violence are drunk. We will continue to encourage students to defend themselves against the state, which has now ordered its police to act with violence against protesting students,” he said.

Morolane said the EFFSC was not surprised by the allegations levelled against it, as the department of higher education and training claimed on several occasions it was the main instigators of violence and that it was hell-bent on destroying the country’s universities.

“We will be intensifying our protest action and we are planning marches on the streets of South Africa next week. In Tshwane, for instance, we all stand united in ensuring there will be no reopening of universities in the capital next week,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Pan Africanist Student Movement of Azania condemned statements by higher education and training minister Blade Nzimande, that “the minority of students were the ones who were derailing the progress of higher education through their protests”.

“His utterances are childish and reactionary for someone who holds a PhD qualification,” it said. “It makes all of us agree with the notion that he’s just a political sympathee [sic] and not an academic, hence him being granted such a qualification.”

The Black Business Council called for a considered solution to student protests sweeping the country and which threatened to unnerve investors and hurt business confidence.

– stevent@citizen.co.za

Related Stories
Students protest again today 5.10.2016
Police against naked protest, call for maximum restraint 4.10.2016
Wits to resume academic programme on Wednesday 4.10.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Mcebo Dlamini shot at, assaulted, nearly arrested at Wits
National

Mcebo Dlamini shot at, assaulted, nearly arrested at Wits

Phat Joe is getting married! Pops the question to girlfriend
Celebrities

Phat Joe is getting married! Pops the question to girlfriend

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Babes weCorruption and other hilarious Babes-inspired memes
Eish!

Babes weCorruption and other hilarious Babes-inspired memes

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants
Celebrities

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants

readers' choice

SACP on Dlamini-Zuma presidency: ANC not Zuma’s dynasty 
National

SACP on Dlamini-Zuma presidency: ANC not Zuma’s dynasty 

Guptas never offered Jonas finance minister post – Hlongwane
National

Guptas never offered Jonas finance minister post – Hlongwane

Makgoba says SA can afford free education for all
National

Makgoba says SA can afford free education for all

Prisoners awarded their tertiary qualifications
National

Prisoners awarded their tertiary qualifications

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants
Celebrities

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.