Student protests still far from a ‘Marikana situation’

The ongoing student protests at universities are still far from a “Marikana situation”, but prolonged demonstrations could lead to more violence, according to senior researcher at the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) Johan Burger.

“This could also lead to an increased burden on police, expected to ensure law and order prevails during these protests,” Burger said. “It is not the duty of police to solve the issues around university fees. “Therefore, key stakeholders in education must come on board and work hard toward arriving at a solution.

“Regarding the violence, there are some groups of students who are hoping for another Marikana situation and, at the same time, police are also finding themselves in an impossible situation where they have to deal with young protesting people with legitimate grievances.”

According to Burger, there was a need for principal role players to find a way to solve the impasse in the tertiary education sector. He said the police tactical unit could be deployed only in an event “where protestors bring in dangerous weapons such as guns and knives”.

“This would be a last resort if the violence went beyond the scope of public order policing,” Burger said. He warned a prolonged confrontation between police and protesting students might lead to a situation where unjustifiable force was used.

“In the event where too much force is used, there will also be a lot of media focus on police,” Burger said. “If the protests weren’t marred by violence, then police would not apply more force.”

University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) SRC secretary-general Fasiha Hassan said they would not have “Habib’s Marikana” (referring to the institution’s vice-chancellor Adam Habib, who warned of another Marikana). She said someone who was against the protest came and provoked police who, in turn, started firing rubber bullets and stun grenades.

“There is clear footage of us wanting to meet very peacefully, but someone else agitated the police,” Hassan said. The nationwide student protests started at Wits about three weeks ago, following an announcement by Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande that “it is up to universities to determine tuition fee increases”.

