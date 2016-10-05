TVETs sitting with a debt of R1.2bn

The question is not about the funding, but about the increase of enrolment.

“There had been pressure to increase enrolment, but there has not been the same steady increase in funding,” Firoz Patel, deputy director-general for the higher education department said yesterday.

During his address about the national plan for post-school education before the Fees Commission in Centurion, Patel said technical and vocational education and training (TVET) colleges were sitting with a debt of R1.2 billion, while universities were bailed out.

“The issue of TVETs is that we have invested quite a bit into career guidance and the issue of marketing to become an alternative institution to university, but we have to change the curriculum,” Patel said.

Chief director of the national plan for post-school education, Tandi Lewin, said the country had shown its biggest growth in the TVET and community colleges, but not in universities. Lewin was looking at the broader policy goals of the education system.

She said there were about 350 000 students in TVET and community colleges in 2010, and the number had since doubled. “Enrolments in the university sector have only doubled over a period of about 20 years,” Lewin said. According to Lewin, the country had a system much broader than universities and needed to grow a new generation of staff and skills. She said the system was on tenterhooks.

“The issue really is about affordability,” Lewin told the Commission. “I can state that the position for government is not to provide free higher education for all, but to the poor. “There have been great strides made through funding in programmes like the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.”

TVET colleges get 80% funding and have to raise the balance.