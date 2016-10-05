Let’s go back to a Gold Standard

This is an open looking contest but Flying Ryan could be looking for further than this distance so others have to be considered as well.

The Candice Bass-Robinson-trained Tin Soldier is an unreliable gelding but when in the mood he does put in respectable runs.

That was the case when third behind Boldly Respectable.

Blinkers seemed to do the trick with the Silvano gelding and he has pole position draw.

Gyre was given a 3.50 length hiding by Flying Ryan when they met in June but has done pretty well since, beating fellow runner in this Rocket Master in July .

The Windrush four-year-old disappointed next time out but he was slow away and was continually baulked in a slow run race behind William Longsword.

Gyre was doing good late progress in his latest start when runner-up behind Edict Of Nantes.

Trainer Brett Crawford is in really good form and his charge, the colt Carbon Offset has improved with each start and got out of the maiden ranks with a solid win over Ice Ridge over this course and distance.

He did that by racing handy from a bad draw so clearly has ability and jockey Andrew Fortune retains the ride.

Jockey Greg Cheyne got caught too far back after dropping out Gold Standard from a bad draw last time out and the colt still did well to get up for fourth place behind Imperial Dancer.

Gold Standard will be worth being on in Race 3, a Maiden Plate over 1600m.

Hopefully this time Gold Standard will be smarter and his rider will not be so far back.

Icon King has good recent form and is the only real danger.

He was runner-up in both his recent starts but is not certain to get the longer distance.

Jockey Andrew Fortune could send punters home on a winning note as his ride, the filly Amazingly looks the right one in the lucky last race.

This Argonaut filly is in good form and if Fortune can overcome a wide draw she could be a step ahead of some modest rivals.