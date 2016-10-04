Man brags on Facebook about sleeping with minor, gets arrested

Police arrested a Kenyan man in Bomet County, situated in the former Rift Valley Province of Kenya, on Tuesday, for allegedly bragging on Facebook about a schoolgirl who was defiled.

The man was arrested in Chepilat in Bomet County on Tuesday following a directive by the Inspector General of Police, Joseph Boinnet, for the immediate arrest of the man.

Speaking to journalists at police headquarters in Nairobi on Tuesday, Boinnet cautioned the public to be wary of their activities on social media, warning that those culpable of posting incriminatory remarks and photos would be arrested.

“Kenyans need to be very wary of their activities on social media. Overall it’s against the law and it offends the morals of our society,” said Boinnet.

Kenyans on social media expressed shock over the suspect’s posting on Facebook where he boasted of having sex with a minor and even posted photos of the girl and himself in a bush.

Police said they were still searching for the minor to establish whether the act was truly committed.

An outcry ensued with Kenyans calling for the arrest of the self-identified defiler. This incident comes soon after a similar one last month where a Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) employee posted filthy messages about his encounters with underage girls.

KAA has since terminated the contract of the suspect as investigations continue.

– African News Agency (ANA)