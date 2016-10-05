menu
Murdered top state official’s wife to appear in court

ANA
Supplied photo

The wife of slain Eastern Cape social development chief of staff Sakhekile Ndudula is expected to appear in the East London Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday for a formal bail application.

Forty-two-year old Bulelwa Ndudula was arrested in Tsomo on Friday following the murder of her husband.

Eastern Cape provincial government spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo earlier said the deceased was a senior government official working in the office of social development MEC Nancy Sihlwayi.

Police spokesperson Captain Mluleki Mbi said Ndudula was shot several times last month at his Cambridge West home in East London.

Mbi said that a tenant, who resides in the back yard of Ndudula’s home, called a neighbour when he noticed his landlord leaning against his vehicle parked in the driveway. Ndulula’s upper body was covered in blood.

“He was taken to hospital for medical treatment, where he succumbed to his wound,” said Mbi.

After three weeks of investigating the murder, police turned their suspicions towards the deceased’s wife, whom they arrested.

Murder accused Bulelwa Ndudula appeared in court earlier this week.

