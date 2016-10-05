menu
Business News 5.10.2016 08:42 am

Woolworths buys iconic Aussie menswear brand Politix

ANA
Woolworths| Supplied

Woolworths| Supplied

Former Liverpool Football Club and Socceroo star Harry Kewell is the brand’s key ambassador in an association that stems back to 2008.

Woolworths Holdings on Wednesday said that its subsidiary, Country Road Group, had agreed to buy Politix, a leading Australian menswear business.

Woolworths said in a statement that Politix, a market-leading retailer of designer menswear with 75 outlets across Australia, recorded sales of A$56 million for 2016.

Former Liverpool Football Club and Socceroo star Harry Kewell is the brand’s key ambassador in an association that stems back to 2008.

“With a 40-year heritage, Politix is an iconic Australian men’s fashion brand with a distinctly modern and detailed DNA, which appeals to a broad base of fashion-conscious men aged 18 to 35,” Woolworths said.

The company said the acquisition was in line with its Southern Hemisphere strategy of building a strong and diversified portfolio of iconic brands.

Politix will add to Woolworths’ existing Australian stable that includes David Jones, Country Road, Witchery, Trenery and Mimco.

Related Stories
Is there a growing revolt around CEO payouts? 5.10.2016
Murdered top state official’s wife to appear in court 5.10.2016
Zuma to meet Madonsela, doesn’t take negative criticism ‘personally’ 4.10.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Mcebo Dlamini shot at, assaulted, nearly arrested at Wits
National

Mcebo Dlamini shot at, assaulted, nearly arrested at Wits

Phat Joe is getting married! Pops the question to girlfriend
Celebrities

Phat Joe is getting married! Pops the question to girlfriend

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Babes weCorruption and other hilarious Babes-inspired memes
Eish!

Babes weCorruption and other hilarious Babes-inspired memes

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants
Celebrities

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants

readers' choice

SACP on Dlamini-Zuma presidency: ANC not Zuma’s dynasty 
National

SACP on Dlamini-Zuma presidency: ANC not Zuma’s dynasty 

Guptas never offered Jonas finance minister post – Hlongwane
National

Guptas never offered Jonas finance minister post – Hlongwane

Makgoba says SA can afford free education for all
National

Makgoba says SA can afford free education for all

Prisoners awarded their tertiary qualifications
National

Prisoners awarded their tertiary qualifications

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants
Celebrities

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.