Woolworths buys iconic Aussie menswear brand Politix

Woolworths Holdings on Wednesday said that its subsidiary, Country Road Group, had agreed to buy Politix, a leading Australian menswear business.

Woolworths said in a statement that Politix, a market-leading retailer of designer menswear with 75 outlets across Australia, recorded sales of A$56 million for 2016.

Former Liverpool Football Club and Socceroo star Harry Kewell is the brand’s key ambassador in an association that stems back to 2008.

“With a 40-year heritage, Politix is an iconic Australian men’s fashion brand with a distinctly modern and detailed DNA, which appeals to a broad base of fashion-conscious men aged 18 to 35,” Woolworths said.

The company said the acquisition was in line with its Southern Hemisphere strategy of building a strong and diversified portfolio of iconic brands.

Politix will add to Woolworths’ existing Australian stable that includes David Jones, Country Road, Witchery, Trenery and Mimco.