Lions and crocs killed, body parts cut off ‘for muti’

Two lions, one male and one female, died after they were poisoned along with three other lions on the farm near Groblersdal in Middelburg, Mpumalanga.

This brutal incident occurred last Monday on the farm of Arthur and Sonja Creighton.

Later, on the same day, another two lions were killed at Mbidi Lodge on the N11 outside of Groblersdal.

In the last few days, 15 crocodiles have also been poisoned in the Letsitele area, with their heads and feet cut off, Middelburg Observer reported.

According to Warrant Officer Christo Schoeman, from the stock theft unit in Marble Hall, they suspect two suspects threw meat with poison over the fences, where the lions were kept in camps on the Creighton’s farm 1am. The double fences of the cages were then cut open.

Two security guards from WIPS (Wildlife Investigation and Protection Services) who were on duty at the time discovered the two suspects in the cage dragging the lioness by the paw with an electric cable they tied around her.

The guards sounded an alarm, but unfortunately the men were able to flee the scene.

“DNA tests will be done to confirm which type of poison was used. We suspect that it might have been Temik,” said Schoeman.

Two of the five lions that were poisoned on the Creighton’s farm are dead.

“The veterinarian was contacted immediately. He was able to save three of the lions. Our lions are like children to us, we took care of them since they were cubs. We can’t believe that someone is so cruel to have killed our lions like this. They must’ve been in so much pain,” said Creighton.

More lighting and more guards have been employed to watch over the lions.

The same morning at 3am, three suspects killed two white lions, one male and one female, known as Tau and Tora on Mbidi Lodge.

The electrical fence around the lion camps where Tau and Tora were was disabled by an electrical short.

The heads and paws of both white lions were chopped off and suspected to be used for muti.

“We had Tau and Tora since they were cubs, we took care of them. It is heartbreaking to see what they had done to our beloved lions,” said Reghardt Schaeffer, Mbidi Lodge’s general manager.

Mbidi Lodge said they would take the necessary steps to secure and protect the rest of the lions on the farm.

