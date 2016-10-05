menu
National 5.10.2016 09:16 am

Prison won’t help you to pay for that degree

Charles Cilliers
An inmate sews at the Kosi Mampuru Prison, 20 May 2015, in Pretoria. The prison offers inmates the chance to develop skills such as woodwork, motor mechanics, welding and also gives inmates the chance to gain qualifications in their chosen trade. Picture: Alaister Russell

‘Want free tertiary education? Just murder someone and go to jail,’ was one person’s comment on a social media network.

It’s an apparently widely held misconception that prisoners are allowed to study towards a degree by correspondence from prison for free. Comments on one article on this very website about prisoners being awarded their tertiary qualifications also went something like this: “I am going to send my kids, #NO FEES and they don’t have the disruptions that we now face at university.”

And: “Now that’s how you get your education for free.”

These misconceptions seem to stem from the fact that South Africa’s department of correctional services is well known for offering free education up to matric level, and also for offering inmates free adult basic education as part of rehabilitation services.

But the department’s spokesperson, Manelisi Wolela, told The Citizen he’d never even heard of this idea that incarcerated tertiary students could somehow study for free.

“If you want to do a degree by correspondence, then you’ll have to make your own arrangements to pay for that.”

A portion of the student community continues to protest for free higher education, with some of the more violent and destructive students having been arrested and possibly facing prosecution.

If they do end up behind bars for some time, turns out their won’t be free education waiting for them there either. Let’s hope they weren’t hoping for that.

