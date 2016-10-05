menu
National 5.10.2016 11:02 am

Live report: SABC board appears before parliamentary committee

Citizen reporter
FILE PICTURE: SABC's COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng. Picture: Michel Bega

As members of the SABC board appear before parliament’s communications portfolio committee, The Citizen brings you live updates from the committee.

Parliament’s portfolio committee on communications meets this morning to quiz the South African Broadcasting Cooperation’s (SABC) board members following a string of controversies plaguing the public broadcaster, particularly the reappointment of its former chief operating officer (COO), Hlaudi Motsoeneng, to head of corporate affairs.

Last month a ruling by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) upheld a high court’s judgment that Motsoeneng’s previous appointment as COO was invalid and irrational. The parliamentary committee is widely anticipated to dissolve the board as calls mount for it to be removed grow. A ‘yes’ vote from a majority of MPs could also mean the removal of Motsoeneng.

Please remember to refresh your browser for regular updates:

From eNCA

