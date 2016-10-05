menu
Malema slates ‘junk’ CheckPoint interview

Citizen reporter
FILE PICTURE: Julius Malema. Picture: Neil McCartney

He told CheckPoint that ‘the EFF and the ANC must come together’, but says the full picture of what he intended wasn’t reflected.

Leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema has ridiculed an interview that was broadcast by television channel eNCA’s investigative show CheckPoint.

Read all about it here: The EFF and ANC must merge into something new – Malema

This was after CheckPoint broadcast a documentary in which the EFF leader said his party was aiming to merge with the ANC in 2019 under the name of a newly formed political party.

“The EFF and the ANC must come together. And then we collapse the name ANC. We close Luthuli House,” Malema told Nkepile Mabuse of CheckPoint, also adding that “we go and open headquarters of this new party in Soweto, where our people are, and then we start afresh”.

“The merger will have to produce a unique leadership, which will appeal to our people, because the name ANC is going to remind people of our painful past. There is no EFF joining the ANC. There’s no such a thing. We’ll rather talk about the establishment of a new party completely and then we all leave our history there. This is the beginning of a new era,” added the EFF leader.

After people expressed their confusion about the show that was aired on Tuesday night, Malema said his interview with Mabuse was actually more than an hour long and what it showed didn’t represent all the views or the complexity of the views that he had aired during the interview.

“My interview was more than an hour,” said Malema during a debate on his Twitter timeline. This was after he said: “He banna, what’s happening? We must not become victims of media junk. We remain unshaken and focused, victory is certain.”

When Lee @UnmovedLee tweeted: “@Julius_S_Malema They played an “interview” that wasn’t even longer than one question to play with our minds and people fall for it all,” Malema responded: “absolutely”.

ANC Youth League (ANCYL) Gauteng chairperson Matome Chiloane caused a stir in August this year when he called on Malema to return to the ANC. Malema was expelled from the ANC in 2012 for bringing the “liberation movement” into disrepute. He later co-founded the EFF, which has enabled the DA to take over three major metros previously in ANC hands, including Johannesburg.

