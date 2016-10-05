Ramaphosa concludes Vietnam visit, heads to Singapore

South Africa deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa has concluded his two-day working visit to Vietnam and is now headed for Singapore, the Presidency said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Presidency related how when addressing local media in Vietnam on Tuesday, Ramaphosa said: “This has been a very good visit, in that we had really good extensive and expansive talks with the vice-president of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam”.

The deputy president added: “We covered a lot of areas that have common interest between South Africa and Vietnam. The visit is really based on a very solid foundation, in that Vietnam and South Africa had a long period of good relations and cooperation, and this was really to extend and deepen those relations.”

On trade, Ramaphosa said: “We are already doing a lot of trade. The trade has grown from about half a billion dollars to one and a half billion dollars, and we want to expand that. At the moment, it is more in the favour of Vietnam. Vietnam is exporting a lot more goods to South Africa from the manufacturing base. We are exporting a little less from an agricultural base.”

Ramaphosa said South Africa wanted to expand its exports to Vietnam to include mining and defence products.

The deputy president said South Africa and Vietnam were going to do a lot of “exciting things” and balance the trade, and even increase it exponentially.

He said at an education level, both countries agreed to cooperate even further.

“We have a number of students here who are studying marine studies at their university, and we are even going to be willing to welcome Vietnamese students to come and learn English and the teaching of English in South Africa, so we will be willing to extend scholarships to those young people,” said Ramaphosa.

“We are also going to be cooperating on a biodiversity level even more particularly after the CITES conference to conserve wildlife, particularly the rhino. We were very pleased with the discussions that we had and appreciated very much the level of concern that the Vietnamese government also has with regards to protecting and conserving the rhino.”

The Vietnamese government has made a commitment that it is going to spread more information in that country about the importance of conserving the rhino.

“Vietnam is going to be our good partner when it comes to aquaculture, when it comes to marine transport, when it comes to shipbuilding, when it comes to tugboat building. We are already doing some of these things, so Vietnam is going to give us a lot of support and a lot of assistance,” said Ramaphosa.

“We cooperate internationally at a UN level and other international institutions. We cooperate extremely well, so Vietnam is a good friend of South Africa, and we are very pleased with that.”

Ramaphosa heads for Singapore for the second leg of his Asia visit.