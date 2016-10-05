menu
National 5.10.2016 10:09 am

Ramaphosa concludes Vietnam visit, heads to Singapore

ANA
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa during the launch of the Public Service Month at Maponya Mall in Soweto, Gauteng. (Photo: GCIS)

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa during the launch of the Public Service Month at Maponya Mall in Soweto, Gauteng. (Photo: GCIS)

Ramaphosa says South Africa wants to expand its exports to Vietnam to include mining and defence products.

South Africa deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa has concluded his two-day working visit to Vietnam and is now headed for Singapore, the Presidency said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Presidency related how when addressing local media in Vietnam on Tuesday, Ramaphosa said: “This has been a very good visit, in that we had really good extensive and expansive talks with the vice-president of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam”.

The deputy president added: “We covered a lot of areas that have common interest between South Africa and Vietnam. The visit is really based on a very solid foundation, in that Vietnam and South Africa had a long period of good relations and cooperation, and this was really to extend and deepen those relations.”

On trade, Ramaphosa said: “We are already doing a lot of trade. The trade has grown from about half a billion dollars to one and a half billion dollars, and we want to expand that. At the moment, it is more in the favour of Vietnam. Vietnam is exporting a lot more goods to South Africa from the manufacturing base. We are exporting a little less from an agricultural base.”

Ramaphosa said South Africa wanted to expand its exports to Vietnam to include mining and defence products.

The deputy president said South Africa and Vietnam were going to do a lot of “exciting things” and balance the trade, and even increase it exponentially.

He said at an education level, both countries agreed to cooperate even further.

“We have a number of students here who are studying marine studies at their university, and we are even going to be willing to welcome Vietnamese students to come and learn English and the teaching of English in South Africa, so we will be willing to extend scholarships to those young people,” said Ramaphosa.

“We are also going to be cooperating on a biodiversity level even more particularly after the CITES conference to conserve wildlife, particularly the rhino. We were very pleased with the discussions that we had and appreciated very much the level of concern that the Vietnamese government also has with regards to protecting and conserving the rhino.”

The Vietnamese government has made a commitment that it is going to spread more information in that country about the importance of conserving the rhino.

“Vietnam is going to be our good partner when it comes to aquaculture, when it comes to marine transport, when it comes to shipbuilding, when it comes to tugboat building. We are already doing some of these things, so Vietnam is going to give us a lot of support and a lot of assistance,” said Ramaphosa.

“We cooperate internationally at a UN level and other international institutions. We cooperate extremely well, so Vietnam is a good friend of South Africa, and we are very pleased with that.”

Ramaphosa heads for Singapore for the second leg of his Asia visit.

Related Stories
Live report: SABC board appears before parliamentary committee 5.10.2016
Boy, 14, sustains two gunshot wounds in shootout 5.10.2016
Live report: Wits students march to Braam Great Hall courtyard 5.10.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Mcebo Dlamini shot at, assaulted, nearly arrested at Wits
National

Mcebo Dlamini shot at, assaulted, nearly arrested at Wits

Phat Joe is getting married! Pops the question to girlfriend
Celebrities

Phat Joe is getting married! Pops the question to girlfriend

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Babes weCorruption and other hilarious Babes-inspired memes
Eish!

Babes weCorruption and other hilarious Babes-inspired memes

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants
Celebrities

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants

readers' choice

The EFF and ANC must merge into something new – Malema
National

The EFF and ANC must merge into something new – Malema

Zuma to meet Madonsela, doesn’t take negative criticism ‘personally’
National

Zuma to meet Madonsela, doesn’t take negative criticism ‘personally’

Malema calls on all students to protest
National

Malema calls on all students to protest

Guptas never offered Jonas finance minister post – Hlongwane
National

Guptas never offered Jonas finance minister post – Hlongwane

SACP on Dlamini-Zuma presidency: ANC not Zuma’s dynasty 
National

SACP on Dlamini-Zuma presidency: ANC not Zuma’s dynasty 

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.