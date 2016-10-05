Odds again Bafana win in Ouagadougou

Bafana were scheduled to set off for West Africa this afternoon, with Mashaba forced to make just one change to his squad for the game – Platinum Stars defender Isaac Nhlapo is a surprising choice to replace the injured Rivaldo Coetzee.

There were also doubts over Kaizer Chiefs defenders Eric Mathoho and Ramahlwe Mphahlele ahead of the trip to Ouagadougou, but Mathoho was already with the squad and Mphahlele is also expected to travel.

It is in the striking department that Bafana have had their main on-field problems, and Bafana will certainly have to make the most of their opportunities against a Stallions side with a strong home record.

Mashaba has added Eleazar Rodgers to his strike force for the trip to Burkina Faso, a decision backed up by Rodgers’ performance in Wits’ MTN8 final win over Sundowns on Saturday.

“Scoring goals has been our biggest problem, we create chances but the problem is finishing,” said Mashaba.

“We can only hope that Eleazar (Rodgers) and other players will help us ease the problem, we only need two goals in this game.”

“They (Burkina Faso) are a good side, so it will be a tough game, and it is crucial for us to pep up the players and make them aware of what to expect.”

This smacks of a reference to South Africa’s opening away qualifier on the road to Gabon 2017, when they were ill-prepared for Mauritania and lost 3-1.

It remains to be seen if Rodgers does get a chance to start against the Burkinabe, with Thamsanqa Gabuza a firm favourite of Mashaba in his time in charge of the side.

In Rodgers’ favour has to be that he is playing regularly at Wits, while Gabuza has barely played for Orlando Pirates this season, and Tokelo Rantie is in a similar situation at his new Turkish side Genclerbirligi.

Mashaba has other problems too, with members of his squad who have had little first team football – May Mahlangu has only made late substitute appearances so far for Dinamo Bucharest, while Thulani Serero has not even been given a squad number for the new season by Ajax Amsterdam.