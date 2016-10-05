Teenage girl lured, raped by alleged traditional healer

A 29-year-old Ugandan national has been arrested after he allegedly raped an 18-year-old girl in Polokwane CBD.

Polokwane police spokesperson Captain Ntobeng Phala said: “The man, claiming to be a traditional healer, allegedly lured the girl into an alley on Mark Street across the Metropolitan building in the city, where he raped her and fled the scene.

She immediately reported the incident, and police searched for the man until he was arrested on Tuesday.

“A rape case has been opened, and we urge women who may have fallen victim to the suspect to come forward in order to strengthen the case against him,” Phala said.

“As it is school holidays, and many learners will travel to the CBD, we strongly urge young people not to talk to strangers and to move in groups where possible,” Phala added.

He said anyone who would like to report a case of sexual abuse, or you have information that could strengthen the case against the suspect may contact the family violence unit at 082 565 6764 or the Police crime office 015 290 6603/07.

– Caxton News Service