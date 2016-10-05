Ladysmith prison officials release wrong prisoner

The Ladysmith correctional services has confirmed the “erroneous release of remanded detainee Bhekizizwe Roy Khumalo on September 22”.

Prison authorities have confirmed that they were only made aware of the escape on Thursday (September 29), almost a week after he escaped Ladysmith Gazette reported.

He reportedly simply walked out of the prison.

“According to our internal investigation, [still] under way, the allegations of him being denied bail are untrue. At the moment, we are not at liberty to comment since the case is under investigation,” said KZN correctional services spokesperson Thulani Mdluli.

A case has been opened at Ladysmith Police Station.

The escaped prisoner is from Loskop, KwaNyezane area, next to the Buthelezi Store, and was arrested on a charge of rape. He is still at large.

The KZN department of correctional services appeals to members of the public who may have information that could lead to the arrest of this offender to come forward and report immediately to police or 08600-10111 Crime Stop number.

– Caxton News Service