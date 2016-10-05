Boy, 14, sustains two gunshot wounds in shootout

A 14-year-old boy was injured during a shootout on Petunia Road in Strand, in the Western Cape, ER24 said in a statement on Wednesday.

Paramedics found the injured boy lying on the sidewalk, surrounded by his father and bystanders.

“On assessment, paramedics found that the child had sustained two gunshot wounds, leaving him in a serious condition,” said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

The boy immediately received treatment and was put on advanced life support interventions. He was taken to a nearby field, from where he was to be airlifted to Tygerberg Hospital.

Local authorities are investigating the shooting incident.