Uncategorized 5.10.2016 11:00 am

Middendorp threatens to quit Maritzburg

Phakaaathi Reporter
FILE PICTURE. Ernst Middendorp. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

Maritzburg United coach Ernst Middendorp recently revealed he is flirting with the idea of quitting football as he feels he is being targeted by referees in the Premier Soccer League after he publicly called for their skills to be reviewed.

Speaking after his team’s loss to Polokwane City, Middendorp revealed his unhappiness with the refereeing his team have been subjected to.

The German also took two days leave after the game “to reflect”. However, a source has said Maritzburg have again arranged anger management classes for Middendorp.

“He was getting back to his old irritable self and the chairman had to intervene and they asked him to go for the anger management classes. He did it before in his first stint at the club, and he got better and could contain his emotions. Many matches during pre-season did not finish because he got angry and fought with officials,” said the source.

