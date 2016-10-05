Durban beachgoer viciously attacked by dogs in front of owner

The Leisure Bay Ratepayers Association has described a vicious dog attack on Drake’s Beach in Durban as “totally unacceptable and deplorable”.

According to the association, a Leisure Bay resident who was walking alone on Drake’s Beach was severely injured when he was ravaged by two big dogs last week, South Coast Herald reported.

The animals were not on leashes and, although their owner was present, he could not control them.

One of the dogs leaped for the victim’s throat, but fortunately he was able to stop the dog mid-air, although his arm was bitten in the process.

He also sustained dog bites on his foot, lower and upper leg, and buttocks.

The injured man received medical treatment at Port Shepstone Regional Hospital and has since met with the dog owner.

All parties have reached an amicable closure to this incident.

However, the association is most concerned about this attack, as it was the latest in a string of dog-related incidents.

Recently, there were two terrible cases of bushbucks being mauled to death by dogs in Leisure Bay.

“Roaming dogs continue to be a problem that needs to be brought under control. This has to stop,” he said.

He urged residents and holidaymakers to ensure their dogs were kept in fenced or walled properties at all times. When dogs were being walked on roads and in any public places, including beaches, they needed to be under the control of their owners and had to be on leashes.

Failure to do so was in contravention of the bylaws and could result in a heavy penalty being imposed on the dogs’ owners.

Residents should report any roaming dogs to the Ray Nkonyeni Protection Services at 039 6825555 or the SAPS, Port Edward, at 039 3115430.

– Caxton News Service